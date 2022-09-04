Laurel individual stats
2. NESHANNOCK 41, Laurel 34
RUSHING
Laban Barker
2. 1-3
Chase Tinstman
2. 17-52
Colin Bartley
2. 2-22
Landon Smith
2. 26-115
PASSING
Chase Tinstman
2. 14 of 23 for 212, 1 TD, 3 INT
RECEIVING
Carter Haney
2. 4-140
Colin Bartley
2. 3-33
Landon Smith
2. 2-8
Lucas Davis
2. 5-31
SCORING
Carter Haney
2. 1 (58-yard pass)
Chase Tinstman
2. 2 (1-yd run, 1-yd run)
Landon Smith
2. 2 (80-yard kickoff return, 12-yd run)
