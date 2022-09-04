Laurel individual stats

2. NESHANNOCK 41, Laurel 34

RUSHING

Laban Barker

2. 1-3

Chase Tinstman

2. 17-52

Colin Bartley

2. 2-22

Landon Smith

2. 26-115

PASSING

Chase Tinstman

2. 14 of 23 for 212, 1 TD, 3 INT

RECEIVING

Carter Haney

2. 4-140

Colin Bartley

2. 3-33

Landon Smith

2. 2-8

Lucas Davis

2. 5-31

SCORING

Carter Haney

2. 1 (58-yard pass)

Chase Tinstman

2. 2 (1-yd run, 1-yd run)

Landon Smith

2. 2 (80-yard kickoff return, 12-yd run)

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.