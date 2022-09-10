LAUREL 49, Mohawk 7

Passing

Chase Tinstman 6 of 16, 89 yards, 1 TD 0 INT

Receiving

Carter Haney 3-82

Colin Barley 3-7

Lucas Davis 0-0

Rushing 

Landon Smith, 13-261

Benjamin Hennon, 8-76

Chase Tinstman 7-31

Jackson Sauders 1 - -1

Colin Bartley, 2- -4

Scoring Plays

Landon Smith 40-yard run, 36-yard run, 44-yard run, 45-yard run, 45-yard return punt for touchdown

Carter Haney 64-yard catch from Tinstman pass.

Zane Boughter, 28-yard field goal attempt (good)

Benjamin Hennon 46-yard run.

