LAUREL 49, Mohawk 7
Passing
Chase Tinstman 6 of 16, 89 yards, 1 TD 0 INT
Receiving
Carter Haney 3-82
Colin Barley 3-7
Lucas Davis 0-0
Rushing
Landon Smith, 13-261
Benjamin Hennon, 8-76
Chase Tinstman 7-31
Jackson Sauders 1 - -1
Colin Bartley, 2- -4
Scoring Plays
Landon Smith 40-yard run, 36-yard run, 44-yard run, 45-yard run, 45-yard return punt for touchdown
Carter Haney 64-yard catch from Tinstman pass.
Zane Boughter, 28-yard field goal attempt (good)
Benjamin Hennon 46-yard run.
