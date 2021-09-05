Evan Long continues to make strides toward a professional golf career.
Long, a 2017 Laurel High graduate, tied for first in a Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at the par-71 Bermuda Run Country Club in Bermuda Run, N.C. The event, which concluded Friday, is a Qualifying School event.
Long shot a three-round 68-69-70—207 in the event. He shared first with Benjamin Thompson, who carded a 71-72-64—207. The pair shared first by two shots over the nearest competitor, Joshua Gibson, who tallied a 209. The qualifying school event was a pay-to-play event.
“My only goal going in was to get through,” Long said. “That and keeping it in the fairway. Get looks for birdie and make birdies.
“The putter was very good for me. I started making putts and that’s a good thing. I kept telling myself, ‘no penalty shots. Just give yourself a shot’”.
Getting through to the next stage, which Long said was his goal, meant finishing in the top 32 and ties. That would advance him to the next stage.
Long, who graduated in May from the University of Minnesota, said he likely will find out this week when he will tee it up again in the qualifying tournament process. There are 12 different locations for the first stage of the qualifying school.
A son of Ed and Becky Long, Evan Long dealt with severe weather in the tournament.
“The first day, we had to deal with the hurricane (Henri) coming through,” Evan Long said. “The weather wasn’t that great. I got pretty used to playing in rain and wind in Lawrence County.
“Scores weren’t that low in the first round. The golf course was great. It was a ball strikers golf course. You wanted to make sure you were on the right tier on the green; it was very sloped. You needed to keep it in the fairway and give yourself a look for birdie.”
The qualifying school is an annual event where golfers try to nail down a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour. The Korn Ferry Tour is billed as a developmental tour for the U.S.-based PGA Tour. It features professional golfers who have either not yet reached the PGA Tour, or who have done so but then failed to win enough FedEx Cup points to stay at that level.
The top 25 on the money list in the Korn Ferry Tour at the end of the year are given PGA Tour memberships for the next season. Q-School, which previously was the primary route for qualification to the PGA Tour, has been converted as an entryway to the Korn Ferry Tour.
Long turned pro in March.
“It’s a very long and difficult road,” Long said of the journey to the Korn Ferry Tour and ultimately the PGA Tour. “I’m hoping to get better and trying to prove myself.
“Every golf tournament, you’re trying to lean back on the work and preparation you have put in. It helps to take the nerves and pressure off. There’s definitely nerves. You spend all summer gearing up for the qualifying school. But, it’s just playing golf. It kind of becomes second nature.”
According to Long, once a golfer reaches the finals — there’s a first stage, a second stage and the finals — there are “a lot of different types of statuses. The top 40 gets full status on the Korn Ferry Tour. There are certain ranges outside of the top 40.”
Long, who is 23, excelled for the Spartans during his high school playing days. He finished third at the PIAA Class 2A individual championship as a senior, fourth as a junior and tied for sixth as a sophomore.
“Anybody who plays a sport at a very high, competitive level, they love competing and they love the atmosphere,” he said of his passion to make the professional tour. “Everyone’s goal is to get to the big leagues. That’s been a big dream of mine since I was about 14.
“I’m just trying to go step by step and knock some checks off along the way. I want to make my way there some day; it’s all about baby steps. I’ve dedicated all my summer to traveling around and playing golf.”
Long only got to play two years collegiately at Minnesota. But he credits playing for a Big Ten school as helping him get to where he’s at currently.
“College golf is really about having that exposure to playing the best players in the country,” he said. “You’re always trying to compete against players that are better than you and you’re trying to find a way to beat them.
“I lost two years of college golf because of COVID-19. I wanted to play professionally and I’m very fortunate that I got that opportunity.”
