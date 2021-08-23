The Laurel High boys golf team started the season strong.
Nolan Ayres, Brandon Boyles and Seth Smith all shot a 43 to propel the Spartans to a 223-235 WPIAL Section 5-2A home win over Mohawk on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows.
Caleb Gilmore garnered a 46 for Laurel and Greg Preisser added a 48.
Keigan Hopper led the Warriors with a 42 and Caleb Mays chipped in with a 44. Mason Hopper (45), Kaden Young (51) and Josh Wilkins (53) also competed for Mohawk.
Litrenta leads Lancers
Paul Litrenta carded a 36 to pace Neshannock to a 218-238 Section 5-2A home verdict over Riverside on the par-36 back nine at Castle Hills.
Matt Morelli was next with a 40 for the Lancers and Caleb McConnell chipped in wit a 43. Sophia Covelli carded a 48 and Bain McGann shot a 51.
Hoover paces Wilmington golfers
Kaitlyn Hoover shot an 18-hole 78 for the Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course. Wilmington fired a 390 to finish fifth in the seven-team event.
Presley Deep scored a 94 for Wilmington, while Garrett Heller added a 101. Alex Settle was next with a 117.
Grove City took first place in the mega match with a 335 and Hickory was next with a 348. West Middlesex took third with a 359, Slippery Rock was fourth with a 387, Sharpsville was sixth with a 395 and Sharon was seventh with an incomplete team.
Girls tennis
Wilmington falls in opener
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 3-2 District 10, Region 1-2A decision to Sharon in the season opener at Buhl Park.
Mary Matyasovsky picked up the lone singles win for Wilmington. The doubles tandem of Adrienne Offutt/Ami Hatch (No. 2) prevailed.
Following are the results:
SHARON 3, WILMINGTON 2
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Megan Messina 6-1, 7-5.
2. Ella Connelly (S) def. Jenna Allison 6-3, 6-1.
3. Miranda Metro (S) def. Bella Toto 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Abby Wallace/Katie Jennings (S) def. Mary Boyd/Lilly Ochs 6-3, 6-3.
2. Adrienne Offutt/Ami Hatch (W) def. Iresha Norris/Abbey Baron 6-3, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.