Latest knockout earns Rosta Top 10 ranking

New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Near record low temperatures. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Near record low temperatures. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snowfall around one inch.