Latest knockout earns Rosta Top 10 ranking

Dalton Rosta just sent a wakeup call to the Mixed Martial Arts world.
An impressive second-round TKO of Claude Wilcox in a preliminary bout at Bellator MMA 231 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, moved the New Castle resident into a No. 10 ranking among Bellator Light Heavyweights.
The win upped Rosta’s professional record to 2-0 after a 7-0 amateur career. All of his victories have been by knockout. Nicknamed “Hercules,” Rosta fights out of the Mat Factory Wrestling Club in Lower Burrell.
Rosta, who just turned 24, scored a knockout over Wilcox at 4:23 of Round 2. Wilcox came in with a 1-0 professional record after compiling a 5-0 record as an amateur.
“Things went well,” Rosta said. “The No. 10 ranking is pretty thrilling. I think I’m getting to a place where I’m getting noticed.”
Wilcox actually was a late replacement for 2016 Olympics boxing qualifier Ahmed Samir Hefny, who was 1-1 as a professional boxer and 11-1 as an amateur.
“Hefny pulled out three weeks before the fight and I had been preparing for him by doing a lot of boxing and sparring,” Rosta said. “So I had to change my strategy.”
Rosta had taken on Ukrainian Lyubomir Pinchuk, now of Pittsburgh, as a sparring partner. Pinchuk is a two-time national champion who is 12-1 as a pro boxer.
“I originally expected to have primarily a stand-up battle with a lot of boxing and kick-boxing,” Rosta said. “But when Hefny pulled out, I could see by watching film that Wilcox was a bit of a brawler. He’s a tough kid with a strong chin. A durable guy like that is a little tough to deal with from a technical standpoint. He swings and throws stuff at you from different angles.”
Not long into the bout, the announcing team began to acknowledge that Rosta was in control.
“Rosta is strong,” one of the members said.
It wasn’t long before Wilcox began to wear down.
“A couple of shots I hit him with dazed him,” Rosta said. “In real time in the cage, it looks worse than it does on TV. He was blinking and wobbling and I could see up close that his eyes were rolling back in his head. But even though he was taking heavy shots, he would not fall. His brawling style works for him. Anybody else I have fought would have been knocked out. But I tweaked my game plan and changed some things up. I knew how to deal with it. I mix it up a lot better than he does and my movements are a lot better and that made the difference.”
Finally, as Round 2, began to wind down, Rosta struck.
“He reversed me against the cage and I hit him with a throw and ended up on top of him. I ground and pounded him until the referee stepped in.
“He got up, but after the match, he went down for about 5 minutes. I saw them put an oxygen mask on him and an ambulance took him away on a stretcher.”
Rosta said he expects to fight again in February or March.
“I really only take a couple of days off after a fight, but once the adrenaline wears off, everything hurts more,” he said. “You get kicked in the leg or a body shot and you get a delayed reaction to the pain. Your knees and ankles hurt for several days after a fight. But then you put it behind you.
“I just feel like I’m in a really good place right now,” Rosta added. “I’m working hard and it’s paying off. “
