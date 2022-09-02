•SHENANGO TOWNSHIP FALL CRAFT MARKET: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10, Shenango Township Community Park, Kittery Ridge Drive. Food and craft vendors, boutiques, games. Also Touch-A-Truck.
Late item for calendar
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
-
Union Township Sheetz cited for reported disturbances
-
Mohawk football program to remain inactive for another week
-
More than $30,000 seized in drug raid
-
Police nab five inside known 'drug house'
-
Football on hold, but Mohawk band plays on
-
Couple jailed in sizable drug, gun raid
-
Stone, Hooker, make final rosters
-
Two jailed for package with suspected cocaine
-
New Castle topples Summit Academy in season opener
-
Mohawk football program to remain idle until Sept. 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.