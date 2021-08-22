Marissa Kirkwood is moving on.
Kirkwood, a 2016 Neshannock High graduate, fired a two-under 73-70-71-72—286 in the 2021 LPGA and Symetra Tour Qualifying Tournament, Stage 1.
The event, which concluded Sunday, was held at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California and Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Palm Desert, California. They are Dinah Shore and Pete Dye-designed courses.
Kirkwood finished tied for 38th.
The top 95 golfers move on to Stage 2 in Venice, Florida from Oct. 18 through Oct. 24 at the Plantation Golf and Country Club on the Bobcat and Panther courses.
The cutoff to advance to Stage 2 was three-over.
Gina Kim, an amateur, finished first with a 15-under 71-69-66-67—273.
Kirkwood, a daughter of Mike and Nadine Kirkwood, reached this stage by making the cut from 350-375 down to the top 125.
Kirkwood competed collegiately on the Kent State University women’s golf team. She graduated from Kent State in the spring of 2020 with a degree in sports administration.
Prior to her stop at Q school, Kirkwood made three consecutive cuts on the Women’s All-Pro Tour. In addition, all three tournaments resulted in top-20 finishes.
While playing on the Women’s All-Pro Tour, Kirkwood collected 156 tour points in three events, good for 50th place in the standings.
The WAPT is billed as providing an avenue for women’s professional golfers to the LPGA Tour. It follows the same tournament model used on the men’s APT. The WAPT was launched in 2019.
The WAPT has a partnership with the Symetra Tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.