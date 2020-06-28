•The church is considered the "Mother of Methodism," in Lawrence County, tracing its roots to Methodist services held in what is now the Pulaski Road area of Neshannock Township in 1802 (some sources say 1804).
•The worshippers first met in homes, then in a small chapel built by Marinus King, for whom the church later would be named. King later helped erect a wooden frame church around 1835 that become Chenango (later spelled Shenango) Methodist Episcopal Church. A small cemetery, still in existence today, also was started.
•Ensuing, larger structures were built in 1856 and 1899, the latter of which was remodeled in 1949. The building that was decommissioned Sunday was begun in 1961 and opened on Palm Sunday 1962.
•Renowned hymnist Ira Sankey, who later teamed with evangelist Dwight L. Moody, sang in the choir and was choir director at the church that was built in 1856. Another well-known congregation member in the late 19th century was industrial George Greer, a pioneer in the tinplate industry who built the nation's third tinplate plant in New Castle.
(Sources: lawrencecountymemoirs.com, "The Churches of Lawrence County" by Bart Richards)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.