UNION

HEAD COACH: Stacy Robinson

VARSITY ASSISTANTS: John Bertolino, Joe Canciello, C.J. Hunt, John Johnston, Dave Prestopine, Drew Robinson, Linnell Robinson, Anthony Rush

SENIORS

57 *Stephen Adams, OL/DL, 5-10, 200 

11 *Tyler Benedict, QB/LB, 6-0, 185

3 Namir Estes, WR/DB, 5-9, 130

10 *Michael Flowers, RB/DB, 5-8, 160

33 *Bryce Smith, OL/LB, 5-7, 170

JUNIORS

77 *Aaron Gunn, OL/DL, 6-4, 290

2 *Ron Holmes, WR/DB, 5-11, 145

25 *Anthony Nealy, WR/DB, 5-9, 155

70 Aron Turney, OL/DL, 5-8, 230

56 *Jacob Vitale, OL/LB, 5-9, 175

SOPHOMORES

4 *Jackson Clark, RB/DB, 5-10, 170

55 Ronald Clark, OL/DL, 6-2, 195

80 Jacob Conner, WR/DB, 5-8, 155

9 *Brandon Eppinger, WR/DB, 5-8, 130

63 Antonio Faraone, OL/DL, 5-8, 220

8 *Lorenzo Mangino, WR/DB, 5-7, 130

16 *Tyler Staub, WR/DB, 5-11, 155

53 *Nick Vitale, OL/LB, 5-8, 180 

FRESHMEN

54 Mason Benedict, OL/DL, 5-9, 200

5 Kaden Fisher, QB/DB, 5-11, 140

66 Michael Thomas, OL/DL, 6-0, 220

 *Letterman

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.