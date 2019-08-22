UNION
HEAD COACH: Stacy Robinson
VARSITY ASSISTANTS: John Bertolino, Joe Canciello, C.J. Hunt, John Johnston, Dave Prestopine, Drew Robinson, Linnell Robinson, Anthony Rush
SENIORS
57 *Stephen Adams, OL/DL, 5-10, 200
11 *Tyler Benedict, QB/LB, 6-0, 185
3 Namir Estes, WR/DB, 5-9, 130
10 *Michael Flowers, RB/DB, 5-8, 160
33 *Bryce Smith, OL/LB, 5-7, 170
JUNIORS
77 *Aaron Gunn, OL/DL, 6-4, 290
2 *Ron Holmes, WR/DB, 5-11, 145
25 *Anthony Nealy, WR/DB, 5-9, 155
70 Aron Turney, OL/DL, 5-8, 230
56 *Jacob Vitale, OL/LB, 5-9, 175
SOPHOMORES
4 *Jackson Clark, RB/DB, 5-10, 170
55 Ronald Clark, OL/DL, 6-2, 195
80 Jacob Conner, WR/DB, 5-8, 155
9 *Brandon Eppinger, WR/DB, 5-8, 130
63 Antonio Faraone, OL/DL, 5-8, 220
8 *Lorenzo Mangino, WR/DB, 5-7, 130
16 *Tyler Staub, WR/DB, 5-11, 155
53 *Nick Vitale, OL/LB, 5-8, 180
FRESHMEN
54 Mason Benedict, OL/DL, 5-9, 200
5 Kaden Fisher, QB/DB, 5-11, 140
66 Michael Thomas, OL/DL, 6-0, 220
*Letterman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.