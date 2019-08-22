SHENANGO

HEAD COACH: Jimmy Graham

VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Don Costa, Jimmy Ferrucci, Bobby Hilton, Jerry Holzhauser, Drew Morici, Vinny Nerti, Dave Patton

SENIORS 

66 *Anthony Campoli, OL/DL, 5-8, 212

77 Adam Georgia, OL/DL, 6-4, 296

82 *Xavier Gumpp, WR/DB, 6-3, 170

33 *Jason Kraner, WR/DB, 6-2, 180

21 *Carlton Sluder, RB/LB, 5-10, 201

32 *Maddox Smiley, RB/LB, 5-11, 190

67 *Jake Stephenson, OL/DL, 6-2, 284 

JUNIORS 

5 *Aidan Johnston, K, 5-11, 160

20 Ryan Lenhart, TE/LB, 6-2, 190

25 Andrew Paiano, WR/DB, 5-7, 152

62 *Alex Suber, OL/DL, 6-1, 230

4 *Reis Watkins, RB/DB, 6-3, 202 

SOPHOMORES

70 Austin Bintrim, OL/DL, 5-10, 217

34 *Adam Bryant, WR/LB, 5-10, 156

3 *Tino Campoli, QB, 5-10, 170

72 *Jason Domenick, OL/DL, 5-10, 215

52 *Colton Ferrucci, OL/LB, 6-0, 203

64 Lucas Gould, OL/DL, 5-7, 251

6 Aaron Martin, WR/LB, 5-7, 166

12 Tyler Morosky, WR/DB, 5-10, 136

17 *Will Patton, TE/LB, 6-4, 203

30 Dalton Peters, WR/DB, 6-1, 143

23 *Preston Schry, WR/DB, 5-11, 145

74 Brandon Stuck, OL/DL, 6-2, 222

55 *Trevor Valenti, OL/DL, 6-0, 223 

FRESHMEN

7 Shawn Gould, QB, 5-10, 138

24 DJ Klein, WR/DB, 5-8, 154

53 Kyle Lenhart, OL/DB, 6-0, 189

10 Hunter Lively, RB/LB, 5-7, 134

2 CJ Miller, WR/DB, 5-8, 143

60 Rocco Romeo, OL/DL, 5-8, 183

*Letterman

