SHENANGO
HEAD COACH: Jimmy Graham
VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Don Costa, Jimmy Ferrucci, Bobby Hilton, Jerry Holzhauser, Drew Morici, Vinny Nerti, Dave Patton
SENIORS
66 *Anthony Campoli, OL/DL, 5-8, 212
77 Adam Georgia, OL/DL, 6-4, 296
82 *Xavier Gumpp, WR/DB, 6-3, 170
33 *Jason Kraner, WR/DB, 6-2, 180
21 *Carlton Sluder, RB/LB, 5-10, 201
32 *Maddox Smiley, RB/LB, 5-11, 190
67 *Jake Stephenson, OL/DL, 6-2, 284
JUNIORS
5 *Aidan Johnston, K, 5-11, 160
20 Ryan Lenhart, TE/LB, 6-2, 190
25 Andrew Paiano, WR/DB, 5-7, 152
62 *Alex Suber, OL/DL, 6-1, 230
4 *Reis Watkins, RB/DB, 6-3, 202
SOPHOMORES
70 Austin Bintrim, OL/DL, 5-10, 217
34 *Adam Bryant, WR/LB, 5-10, 156
3 *Tino Campoli, QB, 5-10, 170
72 *Jason Domenick, OL/DL, 5-10, 215
52 *Colton Ferrucci, OL/LB, 6-0, 203
64 Lucas Gould, OL/DL, 5-7, 251
6 Aaron Martin, WR/LB, 5-7, 166
12 Tyler Morosky, WR/DB, 5-10, 136
17 *Will Patton, TE/LB, 6-4, 203
30 Dalton Peters, WR/DB, 6-1, 143
23 *Preston Schry, WR/DB, 5-11, 145
74 Brandon Stuck, OL/DL, 6-2, 222
55 *Trevor Valenti, OL/DL, 6-0, 223
FRESHMEN
7 Shawn Gould, QB, 5-10, 138
24 DJ Klein, WR/DB, 5-8, 154
53 Kyle Lenhart, OL/DB, 6-0, 189
10 Hunter Lively, RB/LB, 5-7, 134
2 CJ Miller, WR/DB, 5-8, 143
60 Rocco Romeo, OL/DL, 5-8, 183
*Letterman
