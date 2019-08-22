NESHANNOCK
HEAD COACH: Fred Mozzocio
VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Frank Bongivengo Jr., Frank Bongivengo Sr., Ron DePorzio, Matt Mangino, Mark Hasson, Gianni Oliva
SENIORS
5 *Mike Bonner, WR/DB, 5-9, 170
23 *D.J. DeBlasio, RB/LB, 5-5, 155
34 *Braden Gennock, RB/LB, 5-10, 170
10 *Josh Medure, WR/DB, 5-10, 180
67 Jeremy Nativio, RB, 5-3, 190
4 *Jason Nativio, QB/DB, 5-7, 170
53 *Nico Nuzzo, OL/DL, 6-4, 215
51 *Andy Presnar, OL/LB, 5-8, 205
3 *Jake Staph, TE/LB, 5-7, 175
12 *Tristan Tuck, K, 5-7, 155
9 Ethan Weatherby, QB/DB, 6-2, 170
JUNIORS
55 *Joey Antuono, OL/DL, 6-0, 265
69 *Connor Montgomery, OL/DL, 5-11, 225
2 *Matt Nativio, WR/DB, 5-8, 160
8 *Spencer Perry, TE/DE, 6-4, 195
28 *Chris Petronelis, RB/LB, 5-6, 175
25 *Artie Prioletti, WR/DB, 5-8, 145
59 *Logan Shawley, OL/DL, 6-3, 290
SOPHOMORES
22 Phillip Frasso, WR/DB, 5-7, 130
56 *Mason Manos, OL/DL, 5-11, 245
1 Cam'ron Owens, WR/LB, 6-2, 185
6 *Jonathan Pallerino, TE/LB, 5-7, 155
81 *Josh Pallerino, WR/DB, 5-11, 160
13 J.R. Prossen, WR/DB, 5-7, 160
54 *Landen Schaffer, OL/DL, 6-2, 235
11 *Kurt Sommerfield, WR/DB, 5-7, 145
FRESHMEN
86 Nick Cunningham, WR/DB, 5-7, 115
33 Ronnie DeMase, WR/DB, 5-7, 140
64 David DeVincentis, OL/DL, 5-11, 225
66 Brett Enscoe, OL/DL, 5-8, 165
32 Brendan Geiger, WR/LB, 5-10, 155
14 Jonny Huff, QB/DB, 5-8, 145
44 Ryan Huff, TE/LB, 5-9, 170
36 Matthew Ioanilli, RB/LB, 5-8, 170
52 Austin King, OL/DL, 6-0, 200
21 Bobby Martin, RB/DB, 5-5, 140
75 Zach Presnar, OL/DL, 5-4, 180
78 Luca Smith, OL/DL, 5-11, 270
85 Jay Wardman, WR/DB, 5-7, 135
31 Peyton Weaver, RB/DB, 5-4, 135
*Letterman
