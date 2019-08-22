NESHANNOCK

HEAD COACH: Fred Mozzocio

VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Frank Bongivengo Jr., Frank Bongivengo Sr., Ron DePorzio, Matt Mangino, Mark Hasson, Gianni Oliva

SENIORS

5 *Mike Bonner, WR/DB, 5-9, 170

23 *D.J. DeBlasio, RB/LB, 5-5, 155

34 *Braden Gennock, RB/LB, 5-10, 170

10 *Josh Medure, WR/DB, 5-10, 180

67 Jeremy Nativio, RB, 5-3, 190

4 *Jason Nativio, QB/DB, 5-7, 170

53 *Nico Nuzzo, OL/DL, 6-4, 215

51 *Andy Presnar, OL/LB, 5-8, 205

3 *Jake Staph, TE/LB, 5-7, 175

12 *Tristan Tuck, K, 5-7, 155

9 Ethan Weatherby, QB/DB, 6-2, 170

JUNIORS

55 *Joey Antuono, OL/DL, 6-0, 265

69 *Connor Montgomery, OL/DL, 5-11, 225

2 *Matt Nativio, WR/DB, 5-8, 160

8 *Spencer Perry, TE/DE, 6-4, 195

28 *Chris Petronelis, RB/LB, 5-6, 175

25 *Artie Prioletti, WR/DB, 5-8, 145

59 *Logan Shawley, OL/DL, 6-3, 290 

SOPHOMORES

22 Phillip Frasso, WR/DB, 5-7, 130

56 *Mason Manos, OL/DL, 5-11, 245

1 Cam'ron Owens, WR/LB, 6-2, 185

6 *Jonathan Pallerino, TE/LB, 5-7, 155

81 *Josh Pallerino, WR/DB, 5-11, 160

13 J.R. Prossen, WR/DB, 5-7, 160

54 *Landen Schaffer, OL/DL, 6-2, 235

11 *Kurt Sommerfield, WR/DB, 5-7, 145 

FRESHMEN

86 Nick Cunningham, WR/DB, 5-7, 115

33 Ronnie DeMase, WR/DB, 5-7, 140

64 David DeVincentis, OL/DL, 5-11, 225

66 Brett Enscoe, OL/DL, 5-8, 165

32 Brendan Geiger, WR/LB, 5-10, 155

14 Jonny Huff, QB/DB, 5-8, 145

44 Ryan Huff, TE/LB, 5-9, 170

36 Matthew Ioanilli, RB/LB, 5-8, 170

52 Austin King, OL/DL, 6-0, 200

21 Bobby Martin, RB/DB, 5-5, 140

75 Zach Presnar, OL/DL, 5-4, 180

78 Luca Smith, OL/DL, 5-11, 270

85 Jay Wardman, WR/DB, 5-7, 135

31 Peyton Weaver, RB/DB, 5-4, 135

*Letterman

