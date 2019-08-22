MOHAWK
HEAD COACH: Tim McCutcheon
VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Mike Burkett, Bobby Clark, Brian King, Jack Luther, Jeff McCurley, Anthony Omogrosso, Todd Radzyminski, Dickey Robb
SENIORS
58 *Nick Beam, OL/DL, 6-0, 245
8 Nate Dworsky, RB/DB, 5-9, 160
88 *Hunter Faulk, TE/LB, 5-11, 210
54 *Brian King, OL/MLB, 6-0, 205
55 *Josh Kurtz, OL/DL, 6-5, 270
22 *Dylan Lloyd, K, 6-3, 180
JUNIORS
26 *Vincent Argiro, RB/S, 5-6, 150
1 Jacob Ault, WR/DB, 5-7, 140
3 Cory Brown, WR/DB, 5-7, 140
20 *Brian Cline, RB/OLB, 5-11, 165
57 Jimmy Cowher, OL/LB, 5-11, 175
56 John Edwards, OL/DL, 5-8, 210
11 *Ethan Fritzley, WR/DB, 5-8, 145
77 Vincent Innocenzi, OL/DL, 5-9, 280
51 *Ethan McAnlis, OL/DL, 5-9, 200
4 *Austin McBride, TE/OLB, 6-2, 195
42 Connor McPherson, WR/DB, 5-7, 140
5 *Jordan Mollenkopf, RB/DB, 5-7, 155
14 Aiden Sample, WR/DB, 5-10, 130
SOPHOMORES
2 *A.J. Carnuche, WR/DB, 5-10, 155
15 *Marc Conti, QB/DB, 5-10, 155
50 Brock Esenwein, OL/DL, 5-9, 190
24 Carter Fritzley, WR/DB, 5-7, 130
7 Lucas Krise, TE/LB, 5-10, 175
13 Boden Leslie, QB/DB, 6-0, 150
6 Ben List, WR/DB, 5-8, 150
64 Nick Papotto, OL/DL, 5-4, 230
92 Jeff Pszenny, OL/DL, 5-8, 210
16 Joe Reed, WR/DB, 5-9, 140
70 Ben Ruby, OL/DL, 5-10, 215
61 *Charlie Shillingburg, OL/DL, 5-10, 215
9 John Voss, TE/LB, 5-11, 200
62 Elijah Walko, OL/DL, 5-9, 173
FRESHMEN
72 Mike Domenick, OL/DL, 5-10, 210
10 Junior Micco, RB/DB, 5-9, 160
21 Trenton Miller, WR/DB, 5-6, 120
25 Jimmy Nolfi, WR/DB, 6-0, 120
74 Colton Root, OL/DL, 6-0, 280
*Letterman
