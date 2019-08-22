MOHAWK

HEAD COACH: Tim McCutcheon

VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Mike Burkett, Bobby Clark, Brian King, Jack Luther, Jeff McCurley, Anthony Omogrosso, Todd Radzyminski, Dickey Robb

SENIORS 

58 *Nick Beam, OL/DL, 6-0, 245

8 Nate Dworsky, RB/DB, 5-9, 160

88 *Hunter Faulk, TE/LB, 5-11, 210

54 *Brian King, OL/MLB, 6-0, 205

55 *Josh Kurtz, OL/DL, 6-5, 270  

22 *Dylan Lloyd, K, 6-3, 180 

JUNIORS 

26 *Vincent Argiro, RB/S, 5-6, 150

1 Jacob Ault, WR/DB, 5-7, 140

3 Cory Brown, WR/DB, 5-7, 140

20 *Brian Cline, RB/OLB, 5-11, 165

57 Jimmy Cowher, OL/LB, 5-11, 175

56 John Edwards, OL/DL, 5-8, 210

11 *Ethan Fritzley, WR/DB, 5-8, 145

77 Vincent Innocenzi, OL/DL, 5-9, 280

51 *Ethan McAnlis, OL/DL, 5-9, 200

4 *Austin McBride, TE/OLB, 6-2, 195

42 Connor McPherson, WR/DB, 5-7, 140

5 *Jordan Mollenkopf, RB/DB, 5-7, 155

14 Aiden Sample, WR/DB, 5-10, 130 

SOPHOMORES

2 *A.J. Carnuche, WR/DB, 5-10, 155

15 *Marc Conti, QB/DB, 5-10, 155

50 Brock Esenwein, OL/DL, 5-9, 190

24 Carter Fritzley, WR/DB, 5-7, 130

7 Lucas Krise, TE/LB, 5-10, 175

13 Boden Leslie, QB/DB, 6-0, 150

6 Ben List, WR/DB, 5-8, 150 

64 Nick Papotto, OL/DL, 5-4, 230

92 Jeff Pszenny, OL/DL, 5-8, 210

16 Joe Reed, WR/DB, 5-9, 140

70 Ben Ruby, OL/DL, 5-10, 215

61 *Charlie Shillingburg, OL/DL, 5-10, 215

9 John Voss, TE/LB, 5-11, 200

62 Elijah Walko, OL/DL, 5-9, 173

FRESHMEN

72 Mike Domenick, OL/DL, 5-10, 210

10 Junior Micco, RB/DB, 5-9, 160

21 Trenton Miller, WR/DB, 5-6, 120

25 Jimmy Nolfi, WR/DB, 6-0, 120

74 Colton Root, OL/DL, 6-0, 280

*Letterman

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.