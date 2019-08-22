FRIDAY, AUG. 23
New Castle at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Union, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Sharon at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Plum at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Moon at Montour, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Rochester at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
South Side Beaver at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 24
Western Beaver at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Westinghouse, 2 p.m.
Northgate at Perry Traditional Academy, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 30
Montour at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Rochester, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Farrell at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Avella, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
South Side Beaver at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
New Castle at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Union at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Ambridge at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Montour, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
Western Beaver at Shenango, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
Beaver at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Northgate at Union, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Lakeview, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Aliquippa at Montour, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Avonworth at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
California at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
West Mifflin at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Montour at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Seton-LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Northgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
Conneaut (Ohio) at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
New Castle at South Park, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Union, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Ambridge at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Montour at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Valley, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 4
Blackhawk at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Union at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Iroquois, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Montour, 7 p.m.
Knoch at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Northgate at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 5
Steel Valley at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
New Castle at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Union, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Sharpsville at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Montour at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at Indiana, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 12
New Brighton at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
New Castle at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Union at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Shenango at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Ambridge at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Montour, 7 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Valley at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 19
Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
Ambridge at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Northgate at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Shenango, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Union, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Riverside at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
Freedom at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.