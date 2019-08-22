Laurel team photo
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS

LAUREL

HEAD COACH: Brian Cooper

VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Bill Allmann, Randy Harrold, Casey Miles, George Miles, Ryan Miles, Matt Pertile, Scott Sauders, Jeff Smiley, James Steele

SENIORS

18 *Dylan Aquaro, WR/DB, 6-1, 160

23 *Daniel Blank, RB/DB, 5-10, 170

76 *Derreck Brest, TE/DL, 6-5, 201

25 Parker Giddings, WR/DE, 5-10, 180

12 *Will Shaffer, WR/QB/DB, 6-4, 220

24 *Cameron Smith, RB/LB, 5-7, 171

75 *Alex Stanton, OL/DL, 5-10, 250

36 *Dom Wade, QB/LB, 6-0, 231 

JUNIORS

78 *Rylan Collier OL/DT, 5-9, 290

3 *Landin Esposito, WR/DB, 5-9, 154

26 Hayden Hamilton, RB/LB, 5-9, 185

68 Andy Harlan, OL/DL, 6-1, 268

72 Jeremy Iorio, OL/DT, 6-0, 375

7 *Zachary Maine, WR/DB, 6-0, 165

9 *Jamie McVicker, WR/LB, 5-10, 153

55 *Mitch Miles, OL/DT, 6-4, 300

65 Caden Richards, OL/LB, 5-9, 141

SOPHOMORES

59 Sam Arblaster, OL/DT, 6-1, 224

4 *Logan Ayres, QB/DB, 5-8, 173

34 Cam Caldararo, TE/DE, 6-0, 198

2 Kobe DeRosa, WR/DB, 5-9, 167

1 *Josh Gibson, RB/DB, 5-9, 151

50 *Joe Hudak, OL/LB, 5-9, 190

6 *Luke McCoy, RB/LB, 5-8, 186

15 Michael Pasquarello, WR/DB, 5-10, 141

FRESHMEN

5 Colin Bartley, RB/DB, 5-3, 120

64 Karsten Campbell, OL/DT, 5-8, 171

88 Brady Cooper, TE/LB, 5-8, 140

84 Lucas Davis, WR/LB, 5-11, 156

51 Ryan DiMuccio, OL/DE, 5-10, 174

52 Colton Hill, OL/DT, 5-9, 214

22 Landon Smith, RB/DB, 5-5, 116

61 Tyler Stewart, OL/DT, 5-7, 211

8 Chase Tinstman, QB/DB, 5-9, 153

*Letterman

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.