LAUREL
HEAD COACH: Brian Cooper
VARSITY ASSISTANTS: Bill Allmann, Randy Harrold, Casey Miles, George Miles, Ryan Miles, Matt Pertile, Scott Sauders, Jeff Smiley, James Steele
SENIORS
18 *Dylan Aquaro, WR/DB, 6-1, 160
23 *Daniel Blank, RB/DB, 5-10, 170
76 *Derreck Brest, TE/DL, 6-5, 201
25 Parker Giddings, WR/DE, 5-10, 180
12 *Will Shaffer, WR/QB/DB, 6-4, 220
24 *Cameron Smith, RB/LB, 5-7, 171
75 *Alex Stanton, OL/DL, 5-10, 250
36 *Dom Wade, QB/LB, 6-0, 231
JUNIORS
78 *Rylan Collier OL/DT, 5-9, 290
3 *Landin Esposito, WR/DB, 5-9, 154
26 Hayden Hamilton, RB/LB, 5-9, 185
68 Andy Harlan, OL/DL, 6-1, 268
72 Jeremy Iorio, OL/DT, 6-0, 375
7 *Zachary Maine, WR/DB, 6-0, 165
9 *Jamie McVicker, WR/LB, 5-10, 153
55 *Mitch Miles, OL/DT, 6-4, 300
65 Caden Richards, OL/LB, 5-9, 141
SOPHOMORES
59 Sam Arblaster, OL/DT, 6-1, 224
4 *Logan Ayres, QB/DB, 5-8, 173
34 Cam Caldararo, TE/DE, 6-0, 198
2 Kobe DeRosa, WR/DB, 5-9, 167
1 *Josh Gibson, RB/DB, 5-9, 151
50 *Joe Hudak, OL/LB, 5-9, 190
6 *Luke McCoy, RB/LB, 5-8, 186
15 Michael Pasquarello, WR/DB, 5-10, 141
FRESHMEN
5 Colin Bartley, RB/DB, 5-3, 120
64 Karsten Campbell, OL/DT, 5-8, 171
88 Brady Cooper, TE/LB, 5-8, 140
84 Lucas Davis, WR/LB, 5-11, 156
51 Ryan DiMuccio, OL/DE, 5-10, 174
52 Colton Hill, OL/DT, 5-9, 214
22 Landon Smith, RB/DB, 5-5, 116
61 Tyler Stewart, OL/DT, 5-7, 211
8 Chase Tinstman, QB/DB, 5-9, 153
*Letterman
