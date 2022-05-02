The Shenango High baseball team had a stellar week, most of that is thanks to senior Tyler Kamerer.
Kamerer put the first points on the board against Laurel after belting a two-run home run to lead to a 12-2 victory on April 25. Laurel was undefeated prior to the game.
The next day seemed like déjà vu with Kamerer knocking another one out of the park to plate two more runs against Laurel and secure the win, 3-1.
"Those were good games for us as a team. Laurel was in first place and to sweep them just felt really good," Kamerer said. "It gave us good momentum going into this next week, we're looking to carry it through this whole season. We beat Laurel pretty good the first game and then we had all the confidence to carry it into the second game. Hitting was a little slow but all it took was a couple of big plays, good outings from our pitchers and we got the W."
After a 9-8 victory over Beaver on April 29 and a 25-0 win over Aliquippa the next day, Kamerer had three triples, two homers, 13 RBIs and batted .714 in those four games. Kamerer would reach base 12 times out of his 16 appearances at plate for the week.
"Beaver was a 4A school, really good school, really good baseball team. That was a big one for us to get our confidence up and beat a good, big school. It felt pretty good," Kamerer said. "Aliquippa's not the best team but we like to keep our intensity up in every game."
For his efforts, Kamerer was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
A son of Terry and Michelle Kamerer, the Shenango slugger has played baseball since the age of five and takes a different approach to batting practice.
"Whenever I take batting practice I don't try to hit the ball over the fence," Kamerer said. "I try and stay up the middle, right field. Just work on hitting the ball hard and low and it'll carry me in the game."
The Wildcats were fortunate enough to have the Shenango recreation center built this year to help with indoor practices. The spring season saw many postponements for the Wildcats and Kamerer commented on how that's helped the team.
"It's really good for us," Kamerer said of the recreation center. "Last year, we didn't have many rain delays, last year if we got rained out we wouldn't have practice; we'd just take the day off. This year if we cancelled, we'd go in there get our swings in, get our infield work in. Stuff like that keeps us in good baseball shape."
Kamerer is in his senior year of playing for the Wildcats. Next Autumn, Kamerer will attend Chipola Junior College in Florida and play there on the collegiate level.
Kamerer commented on his individual strengths.
"I like being a leader, setting examples for younger kids, trying to play the game the right way with class," Kamerer said. "I think I hit the ball really well this year."
Kamerer also said he looks to improve his throwing ability across the diamond.
"I think we're really strong hitting right now. We've got ar eally good pitching staff. Some of the best pitchers in the section with Tino, Zach and Braden. We got to get better at base running and fielding."
Kamerer exclusively plays shortstop for Shenango. He said he feels comfortable in both offensive and defensive positions but is more comfortable at bat.
Kamerer praised coach Kelly.
"He's overall just a great guy. He can makes friends with anyone, he's really friendly," Kamerer said. "He's probably the best coach I've ever had just with his leadership. He gets us motivated, gets up pumped up before the games, scouts the other teams, gets us ready for the next week and gets us a real good scouting report. He's just one of the best."
Kamerer has some goals for his senior season on the diamond: Match what the Wildcats did last year and make it better, a repeat victory at the WPIAL championship and return to Penn State and take home gold instead of silver this time.
"Baseball is a game of failure," Kamerer said. "You got to have mental toughness if you want to succeed in baseball. Three out of 10 times you're in the hall of fame, right? Being mentally tough, you make an error, throw it out the window, you got to look forward. You can't succeed in this game without mental toughness."
