Jackie Lash
21 on our roster. I keep 15 basically I dressed for varsity and six jv only and some that our crossovers.
I woudl say sometime about aug or sept I did a lot of talking with my ADs and principal mr passerelli. We knew there were probabl going to be 20-25 girls coming out for the team this year. Theres concern about play time. If you think about latst years schedule our games ended up 3 or five innings. Its hard to fit kids in innings three to five at length.
Getting a JV schedule together.
Mr. Frye was able to find some teams and locally in regards to our schedule theres not some that have JV squads. I tstarted talk to andh ank and frank duddy and there was an interest in doing a round robin tournament.
Hank, Frank, Doug Fisher, Christy Jerry Lynn From Riverside all had interest for.
Definitely I look at, Ills speak for neshannock we have 21 girls on the rost and 19 of those girls are travel ball players playing year round. This is what these girls really enjoy. They enjoy playing the game and its a growing sport year after year. Theres just so much interest in playing softball. Frank is right. That Laurel vs. Neshannock game youre not seeing a lot of substitutions made. We want to give these kids some oppt in game situations and not just in pracitice.
Im actually hoping to grow so much to get another one scheduled for the following week as well.
Eerie Cathedral Prep, Hickory had a large squad. Sharpsville did as well. Each had indicated to the D10 that not a lot of teams are having JV games. Some of them experienced interest in them. Waiting to hear back af ew answers from them. Upmire schedule to get an option as well. I think we did get a couple of games on teh scheudle for our JV squad. I think that if we can get four games for them in a weekend I think that's just great. They had probably 25 girls in their dugout. There's so much interest in that sport that you hate to limit it to 9-10 girls in a game. I just think its qa great oppt. and glad all these guys are very willing and really happy that we can get it scheduled.
Just thinking about schedule wise and the amount of daylight we'll have.
Theres no seating and brackets. Its hey each game will play everbody else. We're goign to do hour and a half time limit for a game and a fiftene minute break inbetween games.
9-10 in the morning. There's quite the umprei shortage but frank pedro was able to work with us to get enough on the board for the weekend. They were actually excited to ehar that we were doing this.
9 a.m.
School board approval to play on a sunday and play games but we took all the steps we felt neceassary to make this work for the kids.
Im really hoping we can do it the next weekend as well.
Our 21 girls are going to practice ever day and its real quality time.
It helps you see too who you have and what thye can do for you. Maybe they end up working a varsity game because of game time performance sometimes you dont get to see that in a practice.
