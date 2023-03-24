Junior bowlers from around Lawrence County competed for scholarship money on Saturday in the 19th Annual Mickey Michalojko Scholarship Junior Bowling Tournament. A $500 scholarship was awarded to the top bowler in each of the two divisions, Under 12 yr. olds and 13 and older. Additional scholarship money was also presented.
The 12-year-olds and under division was won by Matthew DiCarlo with a total score of 668, claiming a $500 scholarship. Second place went to Isaac Baker with a 650 and a $250 scholarship. Third place and a $150 scholarship went to Jordan Austin with a 635, while a fourth-place finish and a $100 scholarship with a 628 went to Brady Crum.
Kaitlyn Shuler took the top prize in the over 13-year-old and over division with a score of 727. She received a $500 scholarship for her effort. Cameron Italia came in second with a score of 724 and was presented with a $250 scholarship. Third place went to Jonah Clare, who rolled a 700 and received a $150 scholarship. Fourth place went to Jason Merlini with a 686 set and received a $100 scholarship.
Over $33,000 in scholarship money has been awarded through this tournament. The Mickey Michalojko Scratch Bowling Tournament is scheduled for April 23. Proceeds from that event go towards this scholarship tournament and benefit our local junior bowlers.
