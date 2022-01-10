Jim Falzone, an accomplished newspaper executive, has been promoted to vice president of production for CNHI, LLC, the company announced Monday.
Falzone currently serves as general manager for CNHI’s eight newspapers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. He will continue in that role.
Donna Barrett, CNHI president and CEO, congratulated Falzone on his promotion.
“Jim has valuable experience in the production side of our business,” she said. “His wealth of knowledge as well as his management and organizational skills will help the company compete and grow.”
A graduate of Binghamton, New York, University, Falzone began his newspaper executive career as operations director for the Gannett-owned Ithaca, New York, Journal in 1994. He also oversaw ad design and prepress operations for the Gannett Press & Sun-Bulletin in Binghamton.
He joined The Eagle-Tribune in North Andover, Massachusetts, and its seven affiliated papers north of Boston in March of 2003, as production manager, leading large-scale print and online projects, and overseeing press, print quality, pre-press and ad design. Four years later, he moved up to general manager responsible for the day-to-day functions of circulation, IT, human resources and business office. He has won production management awards from CNHI, Presstime magazine and Editor & Publisher magazine.
Falzone said he is eager to support the company’s mission to improve quality and save local newspapers during challenging times for the news industry.
“Newspaper production operations play an important role in our industry’s success,” he said. “This new job provides the opportunity to share what I’ve learned with CNHI papers, and help them address their challenges.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.