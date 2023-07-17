Interstate 376 westbound is reopened to traffic.
The westbound lanes have been under a full closure between the 422 West/Business 422 East/Sampson Street (Exit 12) and Route 18/Mitchell Road (Exit 9) interchanges since Wednesday, while crews from JET Excavating conducted concrete steel repairs to the bridge that carries I-376 over the Shenango River.
