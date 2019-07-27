Francis (Musolino) Brenner went to her heavenly home July 18, 2019. She is survived by husband of 57 years, Michael Brenner. She was a devoted mother of Mike Jr., Brian Jr. (Ruth), Stephen and Christopher Brenner. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Michelle Brenner. She will …
Gloria Ann Anderson died at Good Samaritan Hospice Care in Wexford, just days after her 94th birthday. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Samuel Teolis Funeral Home; 9-11 a.m. Monday, Trinity Lutheran Church. Service to follow.
