NESHANNOCK 55, New Brighton 6

Rushing

Jino Mozzocio, 3-40

Matthew Ioanilli, 6-30

Jonny Huff, 4-30

Jackson Billyk, 1-17

Patrick Argiro, 1-6

Luciano DeLillo, 1-11

Anthony Eakin, 4-46

Denny Joseph, 2-11

Nick Cunningham 1-3

passing

Mozzocio, 3 of 3 for 26 yards, 0 INT, 0 TD

Huff, 2 of 5 for 102 yards, 0 INT, 2 TD

Receiving 

Dom Cubellis 1-3

Ioanilli 1-17

Luciano DeLillo 1-60

Braden Huff 1-42

Scoring plays

Jino Mozzocio, 41-yard run (Carter DeVivo kick).

Matthew Ioanilli 2-yard run (DeVivo kick).

Luciano DeLillo 60-yard pass from Jonny Huff (DeVivo kick).

Braden Huff, 42-yard pass from Huff (DeVivo kick).

Jackson Billyk, 17-yard run (DeVivo kick no good).

Ioanilli, 6-yard run (DeVivo kick).

Mozzocio, 2-yard run (DeVivo kick).

Mozzocio, 53-yard interception return (DeVivo kick).

