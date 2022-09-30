NESHANNOCK 55, New Brighton 6
Rushing
Jino Mozzocio, 3-40
Matthew Ioanilli, 6-30
Jonny Huff, 4-30
Jackson Billyk, 1-17
Patrick Argiro, 1-6
Luciano DeLillo, 1-11
Anthony Eakin, 4-46
Denny Joseph, 2-11
Nick Cunningham 1-3
passing
Mozzocio, 3 of 3 for 26 yards, 0 INT, 0 TD
Huff, 2 of 5 for 102 yards, 0 INT, 2 TD
Receiving
Dom Cubellis 1-3
Ioanilli 1-17
Luciano DeLillo 1-60
Braden Huff 1-42
Scoring plays
Jino Mozzocio, 41-yard run (Carter DeVivo kick).
Matthew Ioanilli 2-yard run (DeVivo kick).
Luciano DeLillo 60-yard pass from Jonny Huff (DeVivo kick).
Braden Huff, 42-yard pass from Huff (DeVivo kick).
Jackson Billyk, 17-yard run (DeVivo kick no good).
Ioanilli, 6-yard run (DeVivo kick).
Mozzocio, 2-yard run (DeVivo kick).
Mozzocio, 53-yard interception return (DeVivo kick).
