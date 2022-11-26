The Festival of Trees continues from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today in the Neshannock Township School District, 3834 Mitchell Road,
The event features a Christmas tree and wreath display, as well as raffles, vendors, crafts, food and entertainment.
Admission is $5, but children aged 10 and under are free.
Proceeds benefit the New Castle Public Library and Neshannock Township Education Foundation.
