If you're going...
The New Castle Playhouse will present Neil Simon’s romantic comedy, “They’re Playing Our Song” July 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the theater, 212 E. Long Ave.
To purchase tickets, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
