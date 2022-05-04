RESULTS
BOYS
WILMINGTON 85,
FARRELL 44
BOYS
Track events
100 — 1. Samuels (F) 11.6.
200 — 1. Samuels (F) 24.4.
400 — 1. Rondell (F) 55.5.
800 — 1. James Winters (W) 2:47.9.
1600 — 1. Akito Hatch (W) 5:15.0.
3200 — 1. No entrants.
110 hurdles — 1. McClinton (F) 17.4.
300 hurdles — 1. Angel Rivera (F) 46.2.
400 relay — 1. Farrell 46.9.
1600 relay — 1. No entrants.
3200 relay — 1. Wilmington (Pierce Nagel, Colin Buckwalter, Ethan McMurdy, Akito Hatch) 9:53.1.
Field events
Shot put — 1. William Bruckner (W) 36-1 3/4.
Discus — 1. Evin Richardson (W) 104-4.
Javelin — 1. Ben Hough (W) 107-2.
Pole vault — 1. Solomon Glavach (W) 13-0.
High Jump — 1. Willum Sheffler (W) 5-11.
Long jump — 1. Caleb Rossi (W) 18-3 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Beau Reed (W) 35-0.
SHARPSVILLE 74,
WILMINGTON 73
BOYS
Track events
100 — 1. Summers (S) 11.3.
200 — 1. Summers (S) 23.6.
400 — 1. Bissell (S) 56.1.
800 — 1. Shenker (S) 2:32.3.
1600 — 1. Akito Hatch (W) 5:15.0.
3200 — 1. Breneman (S) 11:49.3.
110 hurdles — 1. Vigotti (S) 20.1.
300 hurdles — 1. Beau Reed (W) 49.0.
400 relay — 1. Sharpsville 47.5.
1600 relay — 1. Sharpsville 3:44.1.
3200 relay — 1. Wilmington (Pierce Nagel, Colin Buckwalter, Ethan McMurdy, Akito Hatch) 9:53.1.
Field events
Shot put — 1. William Bruckner (W) 36-1 3/4.
Discus — 1. Evin Richardson (W) 104-4.
Javelin — 1. Ben Hough (W) 107-2.
Pole vault — 1. Solomon Glavach (W) 13-0.
High Jump — 1. Willum Sheffler (W) 5-11.
Long jump — 1. Zack Tedrow (S) 19-1.
Triple jump — 1. Beau Reed (W) 35-0.
WILMINGTON 105,
WEST MIDDLESEX 41
BOYS
Track events
100 — 1. Trott (WM) 12.2.
200 — 1. Varga (WM) 25.0.
400 — 1. Varga (WM) 54.3.
800 — 1. D. Jones (WM) 2:12.3.
1600 — 1. D. Jones (WM) 5:09.9.
3200 — 1. Schneider (WM) 10:49.3.
110 hurdles — 1. Johnson (WM) 16.5.
300 hurdles — 1. Johnson (WM) 44.3.
400 relay — 1. West Middlesex 55.8.
1600 relay — 1. West Middlesex 4:07.5.
3200 relay — 1. West Middlesex 9:21.1.
Field events
Shot put — 1. William Bruckner (W) 36-1 3/4.
Discus — 1. Schmitt (WM) 110-4.
Javelin — 1. Snyder (WM) 121-9.
Pole vault — 1. Solomon Glavach (W) 13-0.
High Jump — 1. Willum Sheffler (W) 5-11.
Long jump — 1. Varga (WM) 18-5 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Wilms (WM) 36-3.
GIRLS
WILMINGTON 122,
FARRELL 13
Track events
100 — 1. Sanaa Brodie (F) 12.4.
200 — 1. Maria Mitchell (W) 29.0.
400 — 1. Becka Book (W) 1:06.
800 — 1. Emma Mason (W) 2:31.2.
1600 — 1. Emma Mason (W) 5:41.7.
3200 — 1. Beletu Kelliher (W) 14:12.7.
100 hurdles — 1. Lindsey Martineau (W) 15.8.
300 hurdles — 1. Lindsey Martineau (W) 48.4.
400 relay — 1. Wilmington (Sarah Dieter, Maddie DiMuccio, Maria Mitchell, Becka Book) 52.9.
1600 relay — 1. Wilmington (Lindsey Martineau, Emma Mason, Ava Shearer, Becka Book) 4:30.6.
3200 relay — 1. Wilmington (Beletu Kelliher, Lia Vantano, Ava Shearer, Emma Mason) 11:36.8.
Field events
Shot put — 1. Emilie Richardson (W) 28-3 3/4.
Discus — 1. Emilie Richardson (W) 99-6.
Javelin — 1. Becka Book (W) 77-10.
Pole vault — 1. Lilly Ochs (W) 6-6.
High Jump — 1. Lainey Todd (W) 4-5.
Long jump — 1. Sarah Dieter (W) 14-6 1/4.
Triple jump — 1. Sarah Dieter (W) 33-2 3/4.
WILMINGTON 100,
SHARPSVILLE 46
Track events
100 — 1. Lindsey Martineau (W) 12.6.
200 — 1. Riley Tighe (S) 27.7.
400 — 1. Becka Book (W) 1:06.
800 — 1. Emma Mason (W) 2:31.2.
1600 — 1. Emma Mason (W) 5:41.7.
3200 — 1. Beletu Kelliher (W) 14:12.7.
100 hurdles — 1. Lindsey Martineau (W) 15.8.
300 hurdles — 1. Lindsey Martineau (W) 48.4.
400 relay — 1. Wilmington (Sarah Dieter, Maddie DiMuccio, Maria Mitchell, Becka Book) 52.9.
1600 relay — 1. Wilmington (Lindsey Martineau, Emma Mason, Ava Shearer, Becka Book) 4:30.6.
3200 relay — 1. Wilmington (Beletu Kelliher, Lia Vantano, Ava Shearer, Emma Mason) 11:36.8.
Field events
Shot put — 1. Emilie Richardson (W) 28-3 3/4.
Discus — 1. Jessica Divens (S) 106-11.
Javelin — 1. Jessica Divens (S) 93-8.
Pole vault — 1. Lilly Ochs (W) 6-6.
High Jump — 1. Lainey Todd (W) 4-5.
Long jump — 1. Olivia Vocaire (S) 15-2 3/4.
Triple jump — 1. Sarah Dieter (W) 33-2 3/4.
WILMINGTON 109,
WEST MIDDLESEX 31
Track events
100 — 1. Lindsey Martineau (W) 15.8.
200 — 1. Maria Mitchell (W) 29.0.
400 — 1. Becka Book (W) 1:06.
800 — 1. Emma Mason (W) 2:31.2.
1600 — 1. Emma Mason (W) 5:41.7.
3200 — 1. Bartholomew (WM) 13:34.2.
100 hurdles — 1. Lindsey Martineau (W) 15.8.
300 hurdles — 1. Lindsey Martineau (W) 48.4.
400 relay — 1. Wilmington (Sarah Dieter, Maddie DiMuccio, Maria Mitchell, Becka Book) 52.9.
1600 relay — 1. Wilmington (Lindsey Martineau, Emma Mason, Ava Shearer, Becka Book) 4:30.6.
3200 relay — 1. Wilmington (Beletu Kelliher, Lia Vantano, Ava Shearer, Emma Mason) 11:36.8.
Field events
Shot put — 1. Wilson (WM) 30-1 1/4.
Discus — 1. Emilie Richardson (W) 99-6.
Javelin — 1. Becka Book (W) 77-10.
Pole vault — 1. Lilly Ochs (W) 6-6.
High Jump — 1. Lainey Todd (W) 4-5.
Long jump — 1. Sarah Dieter (W) 14-6 1/4.
Triple jump — 1. Sarah Dieter (W) 33-2 3/4.
