Golf
Jay Wrona led the Warriors to defeat Riverside, 197-234, in a WPIAL Section 5-2A game on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest Golf Course.
Wrona carded 35 for Mohawk (8-2, 10-2) and Mason Hopper shot 37. Josh Wilkins scored 38, Keigan Hopper was next with 43 and Jackson Peters added 44.
Volleyball
Shenango wins
The Lady Cats grabbed a victory over Ellwood City Lincoln after three sets 25-2, 25-8, 25-13.
Kylee Rubin posted nine kills while Emilee Fedrizzi had seven of her own. ELyse Lenhart contributed 18 assists and nine aces for Shenango.
Laurel prevails
The Lady Spartans defeated Mohawk, 3-0, in a WPIAL Section 1-2A game.
Joselynn Fortuna posted 28 assists and Johnna Hill made 16 passes to target for Laurel. Reese Bintrim produced 20 kills and four block kills for the Lady Spartans.
Neshannock sweeps
The Lady Lancers swept Riverside in three sets at a WPIAL Section 1-2A away game 25-9, 25-11, 25-13.
Mairan Haggerty collected 12 kills and Alexandra Kwiat had 22 points and four aces for Neshannock.
Soccer
Wilmington shutout
The Lady Greyhounds shutout Titusville, 2-0, in a home game.
Analiese Hendrickson struck first for Wilmington (6-1) after a pass from Sarah Dieter. The score would remain 1-0 going into halftime.
In the second half, Sarah Thomas got an assist after feeding a pass to Isabella Melnik to make the goal for the Lady Greyhounds.
Wilmington's Taylor Kendall made three saves.
New Castle triumphant
The Lady 'Canes went 3-0 against Farrell in a nonsection home game 25-16, 25-20, 25-23.
Jori Malone led New Castle (2-2) with seven kills, six aces and three saves. Raegan Hudson notched six kills and four aces while Janesa Morrison grabbed six kills and three blocks for the Lady 'Canes.
Leah Wallace and Aly Cioffi both served three aces. Cioffi also scooped three saves for New Castle.
Wallace and Jayden Hawkins made four kills each.
The junior varsity team lost after three sets 18-25, 26-24 and 9-15.
