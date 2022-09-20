Cross Country
New Castle splits
The New Castle High boys and girls both split in a dual meet against Ambridge and Montour.
The boys team lost to Montour (24-33) and grabbed a WPIAL Section 5-2A victory over Ambridge (15-44). The girls team toppled Ambridge (54-74) and lost to Montour (54-15) in a WPIAL Section 5-3A meet.
Lucas Bradley led New Castle after placing second (17:48), Nate Pitzer placed fifth (18:56), Nik Kladitis and Gavin Petrone grabbed sixth and eighth, respectively with a time of 19:00. Isabella Stillwagon led the Lady 'Canes after finishing seventh with an overall time of 24:02.
New Castle's boys junior high team tied against Montour at 41 and lost against Ambridge, 18-39. Kainen Lynch was the top finisher for the junior high team.
The Lady 'Canes junior high team was defeated against Quaker Valley. Angie Gallo was the top runner for New Castle with a time of 17:12.
Neshannock/Mohawk/Shenango competes
Neshannock, Mohawk, Shenango, Union and Rochester boys and girls cross country competed in WPIAL Section 1-A action.
Neshannock's boys cross country team posted a victory over Shenango, 23-32, and a loss to Mohawk, 21-37. The Lady Lancers cross country team lost to both Shenango and Mohawk with an overall score of 15-45.
Mohawk's boys and girls team defeated Shenango 19-40 and 15-43, respectively.
Union and Rochester's boys and girls teams did not field complete teams.
Jaxson Schoedel led the Warriors after placing first at 16:54. Scott McConnell (18:51) placed fourth and Nico Cascavilla (19:27) came in fifth for Mohawk.
Brendan Burns paced Neshannock by placing second with a time of 17:22. Cole Hutchison was next in sixth place (19:44) and Roger Kwiat finished 10th (20:45) for the Lancers.
Connor Jeffcoat placed third at 17:59 and was the sole top-10 finisher for Shenango.
Mohawk's girls cross country team filled the first five places.
Story continues below video
Natalie Lape placed first with a time of 19:46 to lead the Lady Warriors. Lillian McClain (21:43) grabbed second place, Evelyn McClain (21:49) was next at third and Ellie Whippo (21:58) took fourth.
Katelyn Stivers filled the fifth place position with her own time of 21:58.
Morgan Pisula (22:39) led Shenango after placing seventh. Haley Lee (23:46) took eighth and Mia Pisano (24:51) finished 10th for the Lady 'Cats.
Lindsey Urban led the Lady Lancers after placing 14th with an overall time of 25:45. Taegan Scheller placed 16th at 27:30 and Emma Wilt took 17th place with a time of 27:36.
Laurel wins
The Laurel boys and girls cross country team defeated Freedom and Ellwood City Lincoln in a WPIAL Section 1-1A meet.
Bradley Custer paced Ellwood City after placing second with a time of 18:36 while Laurel's Aidan Mack took third at 18:45.
The Lady Spartans had Valerie Hauser lead the team after placing first with a time of 23:46. Elia McKnight (29:17) took second and Sam McKnight (31:42) placed third for Laurel.
Laurel's junior high team won with Patrick Daugherty placing second at 13:40.
Scoring was not provided by Freedom due to technical errors.
Girls Tennis
Wilmington triumphant
The Lady Greyhounds swept Greenville, 5-0, in a District 10, Region 1-2A game.
Mary Matyasovksy (No. 1), Megan Blasko (No. 2) and Lily Ochs (No. 3) grabbed singles wins for Wilmington.
The teams of Ami Hatch and Eleanor Furimsky (No. 1) and Anna Ramirez and Eryn Conner (No. 2) picked up wins in doubles action for the Lady Greyhounds.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 5 , GREENVILLE 0
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Hollie Addison 6-0, 6-1.
2. Megan Blasko (W) def. Megan Kelley 6-1, 6-3.
3. Lily Ochs (W) def. Ada Wentling 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Ami Hatch/Eleanor Furimsky (W) def. Allie McConnell/Sylvia Novak 6-1, 7-5.
2. Anna Ramirez/Eryn Conner (W) def. Lily Butcher/McKenna Anderle 6-1, 6-3.
