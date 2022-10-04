Boys soccer
Wilmington wins
The Greyhounds toppled Kennedy Catholic, 12-1, at home.
Joe Saterlee led Wilmington with three goals and two assists. Eddie Gerstnecker was next with two goals and an assist while Daniel Wilson had two goals of his own for the Greyhounds.
Wilmington's Charles Krepp and Skyler Sloan produced one goal and one assist each. Matthew Pusateri, Maddox Reader and Abram Deep posted one goal apiece.
