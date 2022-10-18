The Shenango High volleyball team remain undefeated and captured the WPIAL Section 1-2A championship after sweeping Riverside 25-6, 25-8, 25-5.
The Lady 'Cats now hold a section record of 13-0 after the victory.
Kylee Rubin supplied 14 service points and nine kills to lead Shenango. Emilee Fedrizzi provided nine service points and eight kills, Maddy Long notched 12 service points and Ang Butchelle slammed nine kills for the Lady 'Cats.
Elyse Lenhart produced 26 assists for Shenango.
Shenango's junior varsity team defeated Riverside in two games 25-19, 25-17.
