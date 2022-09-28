The Neshannock High girls tennis teams of Elena Noga/Lindsey Urban and Kat Venasco/Giada Cappabianco competed in the WPIAL Section 4-2A doubles tournament Wednesday at Brady's Run Park.
Noga and Urban were ranked the fourth seed overall in the tournament. In the round of 16, they toppled Blackhawk, 10-1.
In the quarterfinals, the team defeated Central Valley, 11-9. Noga and Urban were defeated by the No. 1 seed Beaver, 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Noga and Urban will compete in the consolation round on Thursday against Central Valley at Blackhawk High school. The winner of the consolation round advances to the WPIAL Championship.
The Lady Lancers' second team of Venasco and Cappabianco were defeated in the round of 16 by Blackhawk, 10-1.
Volleyball
Neshannock triumphant
The Lady Lancers were triumphant in sweeping Beaver Falls in Section 1-2A action 25-11, 25-9, 25-7.
Isabella Perod led Neshannock (6-2) with 14 points, three of them being aces, while Jenna Glies produced 13 points and six aces of her own.
Jaidon Nogay notched 10 points of her own for the Lady Lancers.
Neshannock's junior varsity team won in two games 25-11, 25-0. Rian Owens served all 25 points in the second set of the match.
Wilmington victorious
The Lady Greyhounds grabbed a win against Sharon after four sets, 18-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-14.
Makenna Black notched 13 points, 10 receptions and three digs while Loghan Kollar had 15 receptions and 13 points of her own for Wilmington (4-7).
Myah Chimiak supplied 16 receptions and seven digs, Kara Haines posted seven kills and four receptions and Alexis Boyer made 14 assists, six digs and five points for the Lady Greyhounds.
Wilmington's junior varsity team lost against Sharon in two games 12-25, 14-25.
Cross Country
Fruehstorfer wins
Union's Kylie Fruehstorfer took first place with a time of 21:33 against Shenango and Ellwood City Lincoln on Tuesday. Kayla Fruehstorfer (27:03) took eighth place for the Lady Scots.
