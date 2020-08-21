It took a team to organize and execute Thursday's reunion between Henry and Bessie Rafacz, a couple married for 66 years but separated by concurrent diagnoses of COVID-19.
Coordinating their visit in UPMC Jameson Hospital were Sarah Miller, ICU clinician; Amanda Ramer, ICU director; RNs Gabby Houston and Aleshia Graham; Dana Jancsar, respiratory therapist; Adam Shrawder, physical therapy; and Cheryl Holzworth, occupational therapy.
