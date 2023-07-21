Hometown Summer Concerts Live! continues for the third week, featuring The Wrangler Band from 6 to 9 p.m. today on stage at Riverwalk Park in New Castle.
This country and classic rock group brings a mix of music that appeals to a wide audience. The band was formed when the players were young children, around the age of 8. They are western Pennsylvania locals and are well-known in the area.
This concert is free to the public and participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. A new selection of food vendors will be on hand this week and there will be a 50-50 raffle, which will be held during each concert to help support the continuation of the series.
Nina Sgro, series coordinator, commented, “The crowds are growing each week and the enthusiasm for these concerts is being made known via vocally or by attendance. It truly takes a village to pull this all together and with the help of a dedicated committee, it looks seamless.”
The rest of the series includes a benefit concert for the Pennsylvania WoundedWarriors on July 28, which will tag team with the Fireworks Festival on July 29; 12th Street Band on Aug. 11; and ‘The Dorals’ on Aug. 18 to finish the season.
For more information about the series or for concert updates in case of inclement weather, visit the Hometown Holidays & Summer Concerts Live: New Castle, PA Facebook page.
