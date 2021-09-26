Emma Mason ran hard for the Wilmington High girls cross country team Saturday.
Mason placed 10th overall in a time of 19:58 at the Blue Devil Invitational, which was hosted by Sharpsville High School at Buhl Park.
Ava Shearer placed 22nd for the Lady Greyhounds in 20:34 and Lia Vastana claimed 118th in 23:39. Linnea Funari finished 178th in 28:26.
Wilmington’s boys team took 24th place in the team standings in the Blue Devil Invitational. A total of 40 teams competed.
Akito Hatch placed 65th for the Greyhounds’ boys in 18:25, teammate Tagg Walker was 104th and Collin Buckwalter finished 137th.
Neshannock attended two meets on Saturday — the Sharpsville Blue Devil Invitational and the PIAA Foundation Invitational.
Brian McConahy led the Lancers’ boys at the Blue Devil Invitational, finishing 126th in 20:03 and teammate Lorenzo Scarnati was 159th in 20:37. Drew Frank finished 201st in 22:59, Joey Manckza took 216th in 24:45 and Thomas Conrad claimed 218th place in 25:04.
Emma Wilt finished in 138th place for the Lady Lancers in the Blue Devil Invitional in 25:26 and Savannah Scheller secured 155th place in 26:47. Brooke Presnar posted a 160th-place effort of 27:29.
Cole Hutchison was Neshannock’s top junior high boys runner, placing 14th.
The Lady Lancers’ Ainsley Allison finished 28th in the junior high girls race.
Neshannock also sent runners to the PIAA Foundation Invitational. The event was contested on the Parkview Course in Hershey.
Brendan Burns placed 18th for the Lancers’ boys in 18:43 and Nick Bender claimed 47th in 19:48. Adam Rickel was 110th for Neshannock in 21:34 and Geoffrey Measel was 126th in 22:09.
Neshannock’s Taegan Scheller was 46th in 23:33 and Lindsey Urban finished 99th in 26:27.
Boys golf
Gilmore fares well
Laurel’s Caleb Gilmore placed seventh in the Tam O’Shanter Invitational. A total of 28 schools and 140 golfers participated in the event.
