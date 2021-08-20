Dear Dr. Roach: Is there any research that people born via in-vitro fertilization have increased long-term health issues? My 30-year-old daughter was born via in-vitro and was healthy until she reached puberty. Then her hormones went haywire and she started having benign breast tumors, then asthma, then appendicitis, now thyroid problems. She went from being small for her age to overweight. I just wonder if the drugs had some long-term effect? — S.T.
Answer: There are some health issues associated with assisted reproductive technologies such as IVF. However, the best known of these are related to early development, including a small increase in congenital abnormalities, low birth weight and pregnancy loss. The neurological and developmental outcomes of children conceived by IVF appears to be no different from children from spontaneous pregnancies.
I did read one report of children from IVF having early puberty, but it is not clear that the risk of early puberty is higher overall. Asthma, appendicitis, breast tumors and thyroid issues are very common in teens and young women, as are weight problems. Based on my reading, I doubt the IVF had anything to do with it.
Dear Dr. Roach: My daughter-in-law tested positive for COVID-19. She agreed to do the infusion therapy. She is fine now but still part of the study. She is under the assumption she doesn’t need the COVID-19 vaccine. Your thoughts? — N.H.
Answer: With many infections, such as measles, infection leads to a lifetime of immunity in virtually all people. Unfortunately, getting measles (like getting COVID-19) can cause serious complications and even death, which is why vaccination is much preferred.
Not all infections provide lifelong immunity. Although infection from COVID-19 does lead to some immunity, it appears that the immunity is often short-lived and specific to the variant a person was infected with. It is very clear that people can get COVID again fairly quickly. More importantly, they appear to be susceptible to the new variants that are spreading across the country and the world. A vaccine is absolutely indicated for people who have had a case of COVID.
Most people can get the vaccine as soon as the symptoms have resolved; however, people who were treated with antibodies need to wait 90 days.
