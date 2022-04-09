•FRANK LaROCCO, a former Neshannock Township resident, has been named director of strategic relationships/print solutions for Proforma of Tampa, Fla.
In the new position, LaRocco will be focused on strengthening Proforma’s network and relationships in multi-channel marketing solutions, direct mail, printing, wide format/signage, industrial labels, business documents and stationery, custom packaging, warehouse and fulfillment, and digital media.
He will also be the co-lead the “Count On Us/Ink Squad” print initiative that will help provide synergy between the owner network of 650 distributors and the supply network of more than 500 companies and ultimately increase the annual sales volume up from $500 million.
Born in New Castle, LaRocco graduated from Neshannock High School and studied industrial/organizational psychology at Penn State.
He has worked in the direct marketing industry for more than 30 years selling, managing and sourcing for enterprise type accounts including Mellon Bank, PNC Bank, Staples, Pizza Hut, University of Pittsburgh, Sierra Club, ADT, Hilton, American Cancer Society, RR Donnelley, national political campaigns and many more.
He is the son Sandra LaRocco of Neshannock Township and the late Frank “Babe” LaRocco.
•MASON McKINLEY of New Castle, a student at Youngstown State University, participated in the 12th annual Builders Association of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania Estimating Competition.
McKinley was among 15 students in YSU’s civil and construction engineering technology program participating in the competition on the YSU campus.
Students were tasked with estimating the cost to construct an actual project. This year’s assignment was estimating the Builders Association of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania’s new office building. The project consisted of the construction of new offices and meeting rooms that the builders use to conduct business with the skilled trades used in construction.
•MYKALYN PASQUARELLO of New Castle, an accounting major at Youngstown State University, has been inducted into the school’s chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma, a business honorary for schools accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
Students must be registered in a business administration program and rank in the top 10 percent of their class to be considered for membership.
For eight consecutive years, the YSU chapter has been recognized for highest honors by the international organization’s Collegiate Chapter Honor Roll.
