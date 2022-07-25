•CEONDRE L. COLVIN from the Pittsburgh-Johnstown General Office of New York Life is authorized to offer life insurance endorsed by AARP to AARP members.
A New Castle resident, Colvin is among a select group of New York Life agents who became authorized to offer clients these products from New York Life: AARP Guaranteed Acceptance Life; AARP Level Benefit Term; AARP Permanent Life Insurance. He is a licensed insurance agent and passed courses specific to serving AARP members.
In addition, Colvin has been named a member of the 2022 executive council of New York Life, which recognizes the top 19 percent of New York Life’s elite field force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement. He has been a New York Life agent since 2021
In his spare time, Colvin loves to read and spend time with his wife, his son and church family. He serves as a minister at Whole Truth Pentecostal Ministries Inc. through which he is active in his community. He became a licensed financial professional when his passion grew to help young families, business owners and high-net worth individuals prepare and secure their financial future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.