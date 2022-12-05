•DR. KRISTEN M. AMICK has been appointed as registrar at Westminster College.
Amick currently serves as associate professor of biology at Westminster. She will begin her new duties on Jan. 1.
As the college registrar, Amick will head the office that maintains academic records for students, faculty, alumni and prospective students including maintaining the college’s class schedule, registering students for classes, preparing grade reports, verifying completion of degree requirements, scheduling classrooms for instructional use and providing official transcripts to current students and alumni.
Amick joined the Westminster faculty in 2018 and was granted tenure in 2021. In addition to teaching courses in connection with the biology, nursing and first-year programs, Amick has also served on various boards and committees including the Instructional Resource Committee, Institutional Review Board, Curriculum Committee, Enrollment Management Council and the Nursing Advisory Board.
She also serves as the coordinator for Westminster’s individual interdisciplinary major.
She received her undergraduate degree in biology from Penn State Behrend and her doctorate in molecular evolution and bioinformatics from The George Washington University.
•DR. GIZELLE DEAN of New Castle was awarded the Penn State University College Teaching Award for excellence in instruction.
The award is given to one faculty member across all 24 campuses of Penn State who exemplifies rigor of curriculum, innovative teaching practices, student engagement and satisfaction, achievement of desired learning outcomes, commitment to students’ academic development and providing a long-term impact on students.
Dean is the physical therapy assistant program coordinator and an associate teaching professor at Penn State Shenango.
•MELINA MANGINO, a senior at Allegheny College in Meadville, has been recognized as an Alden Scholar.
The Alden Award is named in honor of Timothy Alden, founder of Allegheny College. The award honors students who have maintained a 3.5 or higher grade-point average.
Mangino is captain of Allegheny College women’s track team. Her 4x100 relay team set the school record in 2022. Mangino is also president of Grounds for Change, a student-managed campus coffee shop.
She is the daughter of Matthew and Juliann Galmarini Mangino of Shenango Township.
•MACKENZIE ROGERS, a native of Ellwood City, was recently initiated into the Muskingum (Ohio) University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor society.
Students initiated into the society must be in the top 35 percent of their class, demonstrate leadership experience and embrace the ODK ideals.
Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
