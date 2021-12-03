Grant's been wrestling since he was very young, he started in the youth program in Ellwood or Laurel he came up through the Ellwood program
Grant was always pretty good from my understanding, he's been at the age of 16 he's a life long wrestler it's the sport he does, he doesn't do anything else.
Worked his way up through junior high several years now he wrestled at North Allegheny his freshman year and then transferred up to Laurel
At every level he's been successful but with a work ethic.
He's been successful at wrestling because of his work ethic and because his want to win.
Goals are to win two more state titles and have a successful career
Though he's verbally committed to Pitt, Grant still has high school goals he wants to complete
Grant is about the team he wants to see them succeed and the program to succeed he's as much as a motivator to himself as he is for the team
I would say Grant's strongest goal out of winning another state title is he wants his team to win as well
sometimes I think he wants that more than he wants himself to win.
Grant has one goal when walks into a room, well two goals he wants to get better but he wants everyone around him to get better
To say he's an unselfish athlete is an understatement, it rubs off and you see kids wanting it like he wants it.
This group of kids he's surrounding himself with on this team they're best friends, Grant cares about everyone of them and wants them to succeed not only on the mat but in life.
