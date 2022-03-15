A donation to the North Beaver Township Volunteer Fire Department from a local grange will enable firefighters to quickly rescue someone who should become trapped in a grain silo.
Members of Liberty Grange 1780, comprised of previous members of Westfield Grange, presented a check to the fire department that paid for half the cost of the purchase, according to fire Chief Jason Daughtry. The other half of the cost was donated by the company from where it was purchased.
The equipment, comprised basically of panels, is used to rescue a person trapped in a grain silo, he explained.
The fire department is in the process of setting up training for anyone who may need to use the equipment.
Daughtry explained that when someone becomes entrapped in a grain silo, the interlocking panels are inserted and lock around the person in a circle to keep the grain inside from caving in around the person. Then using a rope system, the person is pulled out from the top by ropes, or he can climb out from a ladder.
And while Daughtry doesn't know of any such incidents in recent history, but in light of all of the farm land in the county and in the township, “it was more of a preventative purchase because of all the grain bins in the area," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.