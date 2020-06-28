On Wednesday, Grace United Methodist Ministry -- formed from the merger of First, Croton, Kings Chapel and Epworth United Methodist churches -- becomes official.
Starting July 12, the ministry will begin to hold Sunday drive-in services. July services will be held at 10 a.m. at the Decker Drive location. August services also will start at 10 a.m., but at the Croton Avenue location.
The Rev. Darryl Lockie, who has been pastor at College Hill United Methodist Church in Beaver Falls, will be the Grace pastor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.