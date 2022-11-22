Mainly sunny. High 54F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: November 23, 2022 @ 2:50 am
Carrie Gierlach rolled a 625 series in the Sugar-N-Spice league.
Gierlach garnered games of 214, 165 and the league’s high effort of 246. She also owns the high average with a 191.
Better With a Buzz paces the team standings with a 47-30 record.
