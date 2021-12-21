Carrie Gierlach rolled a 660 series in the Sugar-N-Spice bowling league.
Gierlach garnered games of 219, 204 and the league’s top effort of 237. She owns the high average as well with a 188.
Captain & Red Cats pace the team standings with a 83.5-21.5 record.
•Gierlach recorded a 625 series in the Sugar-N-Spice bowling league.
She posted games of 168, 191 and the league’s top tally of 266.
