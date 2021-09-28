Carrie Gierlach rolled a 615 series in the Sugar-N-Spice league.

Karole Shuler led the way with a high game of 245.

Gierlach also owns the high average of 194.

Captain & Red Cats paces the team standings with a 19-2 record.

