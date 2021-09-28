Carrie Gierlach rolled a 615 series in the Sugar-N-Spice league.
Karole Shuler led the way with a high game of 245.
Gierlach also owns the high average of 194.
Captain & Red Cats paces the team standings with a 19-2 record.
Managing editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the Sept. 29 newspaper.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Katheryn Thalmann-Blank, 84, Franklin Township, died Sept. 26, 2021. Visitation 2 to 4, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1, Teolis Funeral Home, and 10 until 11 a.m. service Oct. 2, Trinity Lutheran Church, Ellwood City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.