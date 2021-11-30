Carrie Gierlach notched a 674 series in the Sugar-N-Spice bowling league.
Gierlach scored games of 223, 215 and the league’s top effort of 236. She owns the high average as well with a 186.
Captain & Red Cats paces the team standings with a 70-14 record.
