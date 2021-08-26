Dear Dr. Roach: I have a question about routine bloodwork — including D and magnesium levels — that is usually part of a yearly physical. In the morning I take a multivitamin and calcium supplement with D3 and magnesium. Should I stop taking any or all of these a few days before fasting bloodwork to get an accurate reading? — S.M.
Answer: Most people don't need to take magnesium and calcium supplements, but if your doctor has recommended it, then you absolutely do want to take it when you get your blood levels checked. Your doctor wants to know whether the doses you are taking are getting you into the desired level. The same is true with blood pressure and diabetes medicines: The goal isn't (usually) to see whether you still have the condition, it's to be sure the doses are correct.
Unless your doctor tells you differently, you should come in for blood tests taking your medication the same way you always do.
Dear Dr. Roach: Do people develop fewer colds as they age? If so, why? I'm 78 and haven't had a cold for at least 25 years. — J.S.B.
Answer: It is true that older people usually have fewer colds as they age, but that is largely due to being exposed less frequently. The immune system also is likely to have been exposed to many more viruses as we age, but unfortunately, for some viruses, one can never get high-level immunity to; others have so many different strains that it's likely you will get exposed to one your immune system doesn't know.
Dr. Roach Writes: I have written many columns on COVID-19, which has become a major cause of death and disability in all of North America and the world. I have consistently recommended the available vaccines, and tried to identify their (modest) risks and (dramatic) effectiveness. Recently, I have received many letters so full of misinformation that I wanted to devote today's column to identifying some partial truths, myths and plain lies I hear over and over.
Myth: "The virus is not so dangerous, and 99.99 percent of people recover."
The United States case fatality ratio is 1.8 percent, near the worldwide average of 2 percent. Given the large number of people infected, that has meant more than 600,000 reported deaths in the U.S. and 4 million worldwide. COVID illness means more than risk of death: Millions of people have long-term symptoms. To see this as anything other than a horrific tragedy shows an inhuman lack of compassion.
(Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803.)
