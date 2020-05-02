I received an interesting email from Chrystal, showing me some photos of her voodoo plant in bloom.
I have always wanted to get up close and personal with a voodoo plant, but never had the opportunity. I can now scratch that off my bucket list.
I asked Chrystal if I could come over and take a photo of this plant. Although Crystal and I have never met, she invited me over.
Her husband, Scott, greeted me in the driveway, and took me to their beautiful backyard sanctuary. I could write 10 more articles from what I saw there, but today it’s the voodoo lily. I was led inside to the garden room, where I got to see this 5-foot-tall plant, which wasn’t even potted in soil. Just a bulb, from now on called a tuber, setting on a tray.
Here’s the dirt on the Amorphophallos plant. It has been said to be the largest flower in the world.
Crystal bought her tuber at DJ’s Greenhouse in Transfer three years ago. If the tuber is the size of a softball, you will probably get a flower the first year, but it doesn’t come right away.
Plant the tuber about 5 to 7 inches deep in the soil or in a container that won’t easily blow over. The container should be twice as wide as the tuber. The old tuber dies, but new tubers are formed, and you must leave room for these. Use a lot of compost in the soil.
A mottled pinkish gray-olive green stalk will appear and grow into a small umbrella-shaped tree during the summer. It can be grown in shade or semi-shade. The plant can be watered and fed during this time with a high phosphate fertilizer such as Miracle Gro Blossom Booster.
The frost will kill the leaves, and it is time to remove the tubers and bring them into the house. Crystal says she stores hers in the light, on a shelf, and adds no water. As you can see in the photo, the plant will grow without any soil and bloom for you around April.
The bloom should last about a week and then can be removed, but do not remove the leaf.
There is one small item that I haven’t mentioned yet, which I need to address. Bees and butterflies aren’t the only insects that pollinate flowers. The lowly fly also is used by certain plants as a pollinator. So what attracts flies? When I used to take my dog Tyler out, it always amazed me how fast the flies would find what he left and land on it.
Flies land on dead animals and other smelly things laying around. If you are a plant that needs a fly to pollinate it, you try to smell like a dead animal that is decomposing. The voodoo lily meets this requirement.
Before I left, Chrystal gave me my own personal voodoo lily, in bloom, to take home. It had yet to start its dead meat aroma. I set it in the light, in my computer room.
Like most men, I don’t share everything with my wife. After a few days, I noticed there was an aroma that made me a little nauseous. I wondered how long it would take my wife to notice. I kept a pen and paper close by, to quote her remarks, when she finally smelled it.
While sitting in my recliner, she approached me very seriously and said, “There is something that stinks in your computer room. Something’s dead! I walked around the outside of the house looking for a dead animal. You better clean your room. I’m not touching it.”
There may have been some snickering on my part, during this rant. I went into the computer room, picked up the plant and carried it outside. She asked, “Is that what stinks?”
There are reports that a plastic bag over the bloom does away with the stink.
Since placing the plant outside, I can honestly say that no neighbor has put their house up for sale but I keep checking my wife’s phone for any calls to a lawyer.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.