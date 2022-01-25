Phillip Frasso III rolled a 647 series in the Colonial Majors bowling league.
Frasso posted games of 182, 223 and the league-best effort of 242.
Hunter Lively leads the boys with a 184 average.
Kaitlynn Shuler notched the girls high game of 180 and the top series of 473. She holds the high average as well with a 139.
Allen’s leads the team standings with a 37-15 record.
