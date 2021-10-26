Phillip Frasso III rolled a 691 series in the Colonial Majors bowling league.
Frasso III posted games of 193, 237 and the league's top effort of 267. He holds the boys high average with a 193.
Kaitlynn Shuler bowled the girls high game of 145 and the top series of 384. She owns the league's high average for the girls at 138.
Three teams are tied in the team standings with 3-1 records.
