Six Lawrence County teams took the field Monday with hopes of a state championship. The number is now down to four.
Neshannock High is the lone county baseball team standing. The Lancers rallied from a three-run deficit by scoring four runs in the sixth inning in a 4-3 win over West Middlesex in Class 2A action.
Mohawk dropped a 13-3 decision to Central Martinsburg in Class 3A in five innings. Union lost to Clarion-Limestone in eight innings, 8-5, in a Class 1A clash.
In softball, Union (Class 1A), Neshannock (Class 2A) and Laurel (Class 2A) all reached the quarterfinals.
The Lady Scots pushed a run across in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Shade, 4-3.
The Lady Lancers took care of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6-0.
The Lady Spartans pulled away for a 17-7 decision over Reynolds in a slugfest.
For more PIAA playoff coverage, see page B1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.