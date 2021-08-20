Dear Abby: I’m a 39-year-old woman in a toxic relationship with my boyfriend of almost seven years. We had a child together but lost custody due to drug use during my pregnancy. Even though we don’t have our son, and he treats me badly, I feel I have to stay with him because we have gone through so much together.
A couple of years ago, I got dentures because I ruined my teeth when I was using, and now I’m afraid no one will want to be with me because of them. It’s embarrassing to have dentures at such a young age, and I don’t know how I will be able to meet someone who can see past them and my drug history so I can be in a healthy relationship that I deserve. I feel like my only choices are to stay stuck in this toxic relationship or end up alone. How do I move past my insecurities so I can be happy for once? — Embarrassed in Arizona
Dear Embarrassed: You have successfully battled drug addiction, so you are clearly not unused to “challenges.” I applaud you for what you have accomplished, and others should respect you for it, too.
Please do not allow your fear of being alone to prevent you from taking another important step in reclaiming your life. You and I both know your abuser is not healthy for you. If you rely on him for financial support, find a job.
After you have left him, being alone does not necessarily have to be a bad thing. And once you are financially stable, consult a dentist or a school of dentistry about what options you might have besides dentures. The only thing holding you back at this point is yourself.
Dear Abby: I am a 37-year-old mother of three, ages 13, 5 and 3. I’m married and own my home. I am a new stay-at-home mom after having worked for 16 years at my last job. My kids are happy and healthy.
Any time I go to my parents’ house or they drop in on me for a quick visit, they have to “point out” that it is a mess or that my oldest is wearing jeans with holes in them. There’s always a negative comment, never a positive one. My oldest has started to notice. It makes it hard to spend time with my parents since the visit is never a happy one. I’m wondering if I can say anything, and what to say.
I’m at the point where I no longer want to go to their house, but I don’t want to keep my kids from them. — Annoyed in Idaho
Dear Annoyed: Say something like this to your parents: “I have noticed, and the children have started noticing, that when you visit you usually have something negative to say about me, my home and even them. It is hurtful and I want it stopped, because if it persists you won’t be invited.” And if it does continue, remember it is your right as your children’s mother to buffer them from comments that make them self-conscious.
