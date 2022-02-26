District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Kameron Lee Debardelaben, 26, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of simple assault and one count each of terroristic threats and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jason Allen Francis, 40, of Wampum, charged by state police with two counts of criminal trespass and one count each of burglary, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Joessa Elizabeth Ferrucci, 26, of Wampum, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of disregarding traffic lane.
•Andre Lamont Upshaw, 43, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic lane, failure to keep right, improper right turn, signaling improperly, turning movements and required signals and careless driving.
